Brewers add another starting pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitching rotation is starting to take shape for 2020.

Brett Anderson, who turns 32 in February, has passed his physical and signed a contract with Milwaukee, the team announced.

He pitched for the Oakland Athletics last season, posting a 13-9 win-loss record with a 3.89 earned run average.

ESPN’s Buster Olney was first with the contract number. Throughout his career, Anderson has collected $58.4 million in 11 seasons.

Milwaukee’s rotation now features returnees Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser plus new additions Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom and Anderson.

Anderson is predominantly a ground-ball pitcher but has 682 strikeouts since making his major league debut in 2009.

