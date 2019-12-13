Brewers add another starting pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitching rotation is starting to take shape for 2020.

Brett Anderson, who turns 32 in February, has passed his physical and signed a contract with Milwaukee, the team announced.

Advertisement

He pitched for the Oakland Athletics last season, posting a 13-9 win-loss record with a 3.89 earned run average.

Free agent LHP Brett Anderson has officially been signed to a 1-year contract. Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland in 2019. His 13 wins marked a career high. pic.twitter.com/A8dBDLQt60 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 13, 2019

ESPN’s Buster Olney was first with the contract number. Throughout his career, Anderson has collected $58.4 million in 11 seasons.

Brett Anderson gets $5m in his deal w the Brewers, plus potential for $2 million in performance bonuses. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 13, 2019

Milwaukee’s rotation now features returnees Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser plus new additions Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom and Anderson.

Anderson is predominantly a ground-ball pitcher but has 682 strikeouts since making his major league debut in 2009.

Related

Comments

comments