The Swing: Dec. 12, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Swing, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple address Wisconsin’s issues on the road, talk about whether Micah Potter will start right away and give their Wisconsin All-Decade picks.

1:15 — Was the effort and energy an issue vs Rutgers?

11:28 — Some have called Wisconsin a bad team — that’s not true.

14:56 — Sold or not sold

1) Wisconsin will win two or more games on the road this season.

2) Kobe King is the best player on the roster

3) Tyler Wahl should be in the starting 5.

4) Micah Potter will start against UW-Milwaukee

26:48 — All-Decade picks

1) All-Decade starting 5

2) Best game

3) Worst moments

4) Best moments

