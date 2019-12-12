Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz honored at College Football Awards show

It was a productive year on the field for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, and it’s proving to be that off the field as well.

Both of the Badgers came away from Thursday night’s College Football Awards show with some hardware.

Advertisement

Biadasz took home the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the best center in the country. First awarded in 2000, the junior is the first Wisconsin player to win it. Biadasz was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), but that went to Oregon’s Penei Sewell.

As for Taylor, he won the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the nation. It’s the second-straight year he’s won it and he’s just the third player to win in back-to-back seasons.

A Wisconsin running back has now grabbed the award in four of the last eight seasons, and the school’s five total wins is the most of any program in the country.

The Walter Camp All-American teams were also announced Thursday. Taylor, Biadasz and outside linebacker Zack Baun were all chosen as first-team picks. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Badgers have had three players named to the top team.

Way to go, @TylerBiadasz! Big time! It’s been fun watching you play. Keep up the good work and keep repping @BadgerFootball! https://t.co/t1Swm2Nxkv — Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) December 12, 2019

Related

Comments

comments