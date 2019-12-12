Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic HOF

The 70th anniversary class is a big one for the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

It was announced Thursday that former Green Bay Packers legends Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson would be enshrined during a ceremony in Madison on June 5, 2020.

The duo will join 143 of the state’s “greatest athletic icons,” according to a press release from organizers.

“We are honored and excited to welcome two legendary Packers, and two of my good friends to this historic institution,” said former Green Bay wide receiver Donald Driver, who serves as the Hall of Fame Board president.

For Favre, it’s just the latest honor for his remarkable career. He’s already been enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nelson will certainly find himself in the Packers Hall of Fame soon enough after accounting for 550 catches, 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns in his time with the club.

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame has been around since 1951 and among those already enshrined include Barry Alvarez, Bud Selig, Charles Woodson, Robin Yount and Bob Uecker.

