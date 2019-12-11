Wisconsin falls at Rutgers, 72-65

Winning away from the Kohl Center has proven problematic for Wisconsin and that remained the case Wednesday night at Rutgers.

The Badgers dropped to 0-5 on the road with a 72-65 loss to the Scarlet Knights. It’s the first time since the 1994-95 season that Wisconsin hasn’t won on the road in its first 10 games.

One of the reasons behind the loss shouldn’t come as a surprise for fans. A season-long issue of turning the ball over has become an epidemic. UW coughed it up 14 times, including 12 in the first half alone. Rutgers turned that into 16 points. Wisconsin also gave up 13 offensive rebounds, the most it has allowed this year.

Yet, Wisconsin led at the half for the first time on the road this year thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Trevor Anderson. But after the break, Rutgers sprinted out on a 16-7 run and the Badgers didn’t get closer than three the rest of the night.

Kobe King’s 18 points led the way for Wisconsin, which out-shot Rutgers from the field (47.9-percent to 46.0-percent) and from beyond the arc (34.8-percent to 26.3-percent). Junior Trevor Anderson had 11 points and junior Aleem Ford had 9 points.

Rutgers was paced by Gio Baker’s 22 points. He was one of just two Scarlet Knights to make it to double digits.

The loss leaves Wisconsin 5-5 on the year. The club will get some time off for finals before hosting UW-Milwaukee on Dec. 21.

