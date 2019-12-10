The Milwaukee Bucks are hunters, not the hunted

Brook Lopez leads the Milwaukee Bucks in technical fouls this season.

He has two.

In total the team has been whistled for just nine technicals in 24 games.

Wesley Matthews, who is in his first season with the Bucks, says that this team might have the “most unique temperament” that he has been around during his 11 years in the league.

And that’s definitely not a bad thing. More than a quarter into the season, the have just three losses are currently in the midst of a 15-game winning streak.

“Everybody is confident in everybody. Everybody is confident in themselves,” he explained. “They’re confident in who they’re on the court with.

“We’re still learning and we’re still growing.”

When you watch them on the court, every player seems to have their own unique style, and how they carry themselves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, doesn’t scream in the face of opponents after a posterizing dunk. Instead, he “mean mugs.” Recently he said he doesn’t really ask refs for clarity on specific calls during a game, he tries not to “bother” them.

One player sips tea, another shoots imaginary arrows in celebration. This team just does things unlike a majority of teams across the league.

“Khris (Middleton) is even-keel, quiet,” Matthews continued. “(Eric Bledsoe) is going to be in your face on the court, defensively and all that kind of stuff, but his demeanor doesn’t change on the court. Giannis is fiery, I myself am fiery, Brook (Lopez) and Robin (Lopez) are fiery. Donte (DiVincenzo) kind of has this mild manner.

“Everybody goes hard. Everybody competes. It’s a unique thing, it’s special.”

There isn’t necessarily a recipe for team temperament that equates to championships. In recent years, the Cleveland Cavaliers were much different than the Golden State Warriors, who are different than the Toronto Raptors. A Greg Popovich coached San Antonio Spurs team conducted business in a distinctive manner that may not have necessarily worked for other organizations.

Last season, the Bucks took a few teams by surprise. They were expected to be competitive but 60 regular season wins probably seemed like a stretch. This year, there is no surprise when it comes to playing Milwaukee. They are going to receive every opponent’s best shot on a nightly basis.

“We can only play this game for so long,” Matthews said. “The best way to pay respect is to leave it out there every single night. Whether you’re the hunter or the hunted. We’re not the defending champions. Even though we’re No.1 in the East right now, we’re not the defending champs, and that’s where we want to get to. We want to be able to call ourselves that.

“In order to do that, we always got to have that hunter mentality.”

Budenholzer has been coaching at the professional level since joining the Spurs in 1996. He’s seen numerous personalities come in and out of the locker room.

He sees a unique mash-up of talent, but all players he describes as “tough” and complimented the team on their overall consistent “toughness.”

“(We) have a great personality. It’s varied, they’re not all the same.” he said. “I love the mix. We got some younger guys, some guys right in the prime of their career, some guys that have been in the league for a while.

“American players. International players. Some guys that are fiery. I love the diversity or the variety of the locker room but I think there is a toughness that stands out to me. To have this good of a group, a group that gets along this well but still has a toughness when they play, a toughness when they’re on the court, it stands out to me.”

Talk about a team that gets along off the court, the whole squad went out to celebrate Eric Bledsoe’s 30th birthday, a 90’s themed bash featuring full detailed attire.

You could hear an Instagram live video where Antetokounmpo laughs and says Matthews looked like action star Wesley Snipes.

As for where the team inherits this tough demeanor. The “mean mug” might have something to do with it. Leading by example.

“Giannis plays so hard, and he’s so fearless, I do think he sets the table for us in a lot of ways,” Budenholzer added. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are right there with him, and again that have different ways of showing it, different personalities.

“There is just a natural toughness to our group, I would say pretty much one through 15.”

As for where coach was during that epic team picture, he said he was chaperoning an eighth grade sleepover at his house, but felt terrible about missing out on the festivities.

