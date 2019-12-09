“Upon further review, the ruling on the court…”

Video replay is all the craze in sports today.

With the evolution of cameras, high-definition zoom capabilities, angles and overall complete coverage of the court or field, players and coaches alike want the game to be called as accurately as possible.

When the human eye deceives referees, NBA coaches have been granted one challenge per game.

Adjusting to using, or not using, said challenge, has been a learning experience for everyone involved.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer waited until late in the fourth quarter of their Monday night win over the Orlando Magic before asking the referees to review a whistle.

The play was a made three-point shot by Terrence Ross. He was fouled in the act of shooting and given an and-one opportunity.

Coach’s Challenge (MIL): personal foul on Bledsoe in Q4 of #ORLatMIL. Ruling: Unsuccessful challenge, foul stands (officials determined foul by Bledsoe occurred after Ross had begun his upward shooting motion, therefore Ross' made FG is good). pic.twitter.com/nZSE9vziRH — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 10, 2019

“Sometimes you save it for late,” Budenholzer said on his strategy of using challenges. “We felt all year like that’s been a non-shooting foul and side out of bounds, or if they’re in the bonus, bonus free throws. It’s something the league cleaned up a few years ago and I think that’s been really good for the league. But, the refs saw it as he had the ball and he was in his shooting motion.

“A lot of it is just time and score, gut feel. The assistant coaches tonight were great with their input. There’s a couple of them that are spending extra time and looking at how other coaches are using it.”

This is a new dynamic, implemented for the 2019-20 season. Once the challenge is gone, whether you win your appeal or not, you’re out of challenges for the rest of the game.

“Considering time and score, if we could have turned that from a miss, or not a made three or four-point play, to just two free throws that would have been pretty big for us.”

Budenholzer lost the challenge, Ross missed the ensuing free throw and the Bucks extended their winning streak to 15 games.

Eric Bledsoe, who was whistled for the foul, looked a little surprised it was called. If anything, thinking the harm occurred on the floor while Ross was going through a screen.

It’s an imperfect science thus far. Right around the quarter-point of the season, less than 45 percent of challenged calls have been over-turned.

When asked if he thought the new system was successful, Budenholzer is waiting a little longer to state his opinion.

“I’m probably just going to wait and see how it goes,” he said. “It’s a lot for coaches, it’s a lot for referees in game.

“Whether it’s a net positive for all entities, everybody involved, I think is still to be determined. Certainly still trying to figure out how we can best use it for our team and for us. I think it’s a work in progress for myself, the league and for everybody.”

Is it the right call?

Throughout the course of any NBA game there will be an “and-one” called where it seemed as if the player was fouled, took a few steps to gather, then threw up a prayer towards the rim.

Then you’ll see a play where a player appears to be fouled during his gather, which is technically part of the shooting motion, and the foul is called ‘on the floor.’

Multiple times against Orlando, Giannis Antetokounmpo was fouled, continued his motion, but wasn’t awarded the basket, or free throws. He, and the disgruntled crowd, appeared to think he was shooting each time.

As with coach’s challenges, it’s also an imperfect science.

Antetokounmpo said afterwards that he doesn’t ask refs for clarity during the game, he wants to focus on the task at hand and not bother them.

But, he did explain his thought process during plays where an and-one scenario could possibly occur.

“Once I see a guy coming full speed and bumps me, and I’m like taking my first step, it should be an and-one,” he said while motioning a gather move with his hands. “It wasn’t tonight, so hopefully it can be next time.

