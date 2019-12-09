Packers add tackle Jared Veldheer to active roster

The Green Bay Packers have added one offensive lineman to their active roster and cut another.

GM Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that they had activated tackle Jared Veldheer off the injured/reserve list. Tackle Adam Pankey was cut to make room on the 53-man roster.

Veldheer signed with New England last March but retired after just one day of OTAs due to a hip injury. He is apparently now healthy enough to at least try to make a comeback.

A third-round pick in the 2010 draft by Oakland, Veldheer has played in 118 games with 113 starts in his career. He spent four years with the Raiders, four years with Arizona and last season with Denver. The 32-year-old has played left and right tackle during his career.

Veldheer was signed prior to the game against the New York Giants when it was unclear if tackle Bryan Bulaga would be able to play with a knee injury. He did play and did so again on Sunday against Washington. Veldheer figures to just give the Packers an option behind Bulaga and starting left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Green Bay will host the Chicago Bears this coming Sunday.

