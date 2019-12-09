Jonathan Taylor not among Heisman Trophy finalists

Jonathan Taylor won’t be going to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

The finalists for the award, which goes to the top player in the country, were reveled Monday night and the Wisconsin running back was not among them. Instead, the four finalists were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

This is the third-straight year Taylor has missed out on the trip to New York. He finished sixth in the voting in 2017 and ninth in 2018.

It’s the second straight season and third time in the last four years that a running back hasn’t even been a finalist.

Taylor is currently second in the country in rushing with 1,909 yards and his 21 rushing touchdowns is tied for the most in the nation. He’s also got five receiving scores, giving him 26 overall touchdowns, which leads the country.

A number of media members took note of Taylor’s absence from the list of finalists:

