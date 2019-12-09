Jonathan Taylor not among Heisman Trophy finalists

Jonathan Taylor won’t be going to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

The finalists for the award, which goes to the top player in the country, were reveled Monday night and the Wisconsin running back was not among them. Instead, the four finalists were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the 2019 Heisman Finalists! pic.twitter.com/X59a6OpbyF — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2019

This is the third-straight year Taylor has missed out on the trip to New York. He finished sixth in the voting in 2017 and ninth in 2018.

It’s the second straight season and third time in the last four years that a running back hasn’t even been a finalist.

Taylor is currently second in the country in rushing with 1,909 yards and his 21 rushing touchdowns is tied for the most in the nation. He’s also got five receiving scores, giving him 26 overall touchdowns, which leads the country.

A number of media members took note of Taylor’s absence from the list of finalists:

What's he gotta do to get an invite, @HeismanTrophy? 1,900 yards isn't good enough? pic.twitter.com/dkMSCdpXaG — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 9, 2019

.@JayT23 has rushed for 6,000+ yards and a total of 55 TD’s in three years, over 2,000 total yards and 26 TD’s this season. He won’t even get an invite to NYC for the Heisman Trophy? That’s a joke. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) December 9, 2019

RBs no longer eligible for your award, @HeismanTrophy? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XZYne7LrWT — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 9, 2019

Jonathan Taylor, man. It seems inconceivable somebody could have this career and not make it to NYC once. pic.twitter.com/cuHIsvDm2y — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 9, 2019

If Jonathan Taylor played for Alabama, is there any chance he's not a Heisman finalist once in the last three years? #Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 9, 2019

Jonathan Taylor was best RB in America on a Top 10 team and had another 2,000 yard season, 26 Touchdowns, and was fantastic down stretch, but this is a Trophy for Final 4 teams now. https://t.co/6oNyfk6MUB — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 10, 2019

Related

Comments

comments