Brewers re-sign Claudio, add infielder

As the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, the Milwaukee Brewers added two more players to their 40-man roster, totaling 34.

The name very familiar to fans is relief pitcher Alex Claudio. Last season he appeared in 83 games (62 innings) for Milwaukee, posting a 4.06 earned run average with 44 strikeouts.

Advertisement

Last week the team did not tender his contract, but reportedly was brought back on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million. Initially it was expected that he’d receive nearly $2.2 million in arbitration.

Welcome, Ronny Rodriguez

The team announced on Monday that they claimed the 27-year old from the Detroit Tigers.

LHP Alex Claudio has been re-signed to a 1-year contract. INF Ronny Rodríguez has been claimed off waivers from Detroit. pic.twitter.com/hebHc5ceIX — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 9, 2019

Rodriguez has two years of major league experience and hit .221 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI last season.

Hello, old friend

Keon Broxton is back in the Brewers organization. The team signed their former starting outfielder to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp.

Maybe he and Lorenzo Cain can have a home run robbing contest?

Related

Comments

comments