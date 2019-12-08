Where’s Wisconsin going for bowl season?

Wisconsin fell to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Saturday night, but will still find itself in a pretty nice bowl destination.

We’ll find out where that is Sunday afternoon. The College Football Playoff committee will reveal the playoff field at 11:15 a.m. and then the rest of the New Year’s Six bowls will be announced at 2 p.m. That second window is where Badgers fans will want to be paying attention.

Coming into Saturday night, it was believed that with a loss, Wisconsin would be looking at the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl or Citrus Bowl. After giving the No. 1 team in the country a scare — they led by 14 at the half — the Badgers should end up in Pasadena or North Texas.

Here’s a look at where some other outlets have Wisconsin going after its effort Saturday night.

The Athletic: Rose Bowl

CBS Sports: Rose Bowl

ESPN.com: Cotton Bowl

CollegeFootballNews.com: Rose Bowl

247Sports.com: Rose Bowl

USA Today: Rose Bowl

Bleacher Report: Cotton Bowl

Sporting News: Rose Bowl

