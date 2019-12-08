Green Bay beats Washington, moves to 10-3

It wasn’t pretty but the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat Washington 20-15 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Running back Aaron Jones scored on the team’s first possession and quarterback Aaron Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan for a score two drives later to give them a 14-0 lead. But then the offense went silent, getting just a pair of Mason Crosby field goals in the second half.

Green Bay did move the ball, especially when it put it in the hands of Jones. He accounted for 192 yards, including 134 yards on the ground. That was a season-high for third-year back and it came on just 16 carries. He also caught six of the seven balls thrown his way.

As a team, the Packers ran for 174 yards but struggled to get the passing game going. Rodgers threw for just 195 yards and routinely found it difficult to find guys open. Outside of Jones, it was Jimmy Graham (3 catches, 49 yards) and Davante Adams (4 catches, 41 yards) that saw a majority of the action.

The Packers were able to survive the ugliness on offense because the defense slowed an inept Washington offense. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins had less than 100 yards passing before the final Redskins drive and Green Bay held running back Adrian Peterson to 76 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. The one guy that got loose — Derrius Guice — was lost to injury after a 23-yard run.

But the game wasn’t done until Adams recovered an onside kick with a little more than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

The win moved Green Bay to 10-3 on the year, a game up on Minnesota and three games up on Chicago in the NFC North with three games to play. The Packers finish the season by hosting the Bears, and then a pair of road games at the Vikings and at Detroit.

