(1) Ohio State 34, (8) Wisconsin 21: 2-minute drill

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State scored 27 straight points and shutout Wisconsin in the second half on its way to a 34-21 win in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Badgers Game Balls

Offense: Jonathan Taylor

After running for just 52 yards in the first meeting between the two schools, Taylor had 148 yards and a touchdown Saturday night. He got the game off to a big start with a 47-yard score on Wisconsin’s first drive. Then, just before halftime, he broke free for a 45-yard run that setup another Badgers touchdown.

There were some on the Ohio State side that bristled at JK Dobbins not winning Big Ten Running Back of the Year award, but Taylor showed how worthy he was of the honor. He’s now got 1,906 yards and 26 total touchdowns this season.

Defense: Isaiahh Loudermilk

Wisconsin’s defensive line held its own for much of the night against the Buckeyes, and that included Loudermilk. He made one of the plays of the game early on, ripping the ball free from quarterback Justin Fields in the red zone and the Badgers recovered. The junior also came up with a sack in the fourth quarter and finished with five tackles.

Best tweets

COAAAAANNNN!!!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 8, 2019

Best video

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s JK Dobbins sharing a moment after the Big Ten Championship game. JT with a simple message to all the Buckeyes that came up to him, “Bring that thing home to the Big Ten.” #Badgers pic.twitter.com/cewQsUCh5W — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 8, 2019

Best quotes

.@JayT23 confirmed he will play in the #Badgers bowl game. “I played with these guys throughout the season to earn the right to have a bowl game. Especially after today, I want to make sure I help these guys finish it out right.” pic.twitter.com/izbSGvNN18 — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) December 8, 2019

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin linebacker Noah Burks suffered a leg injury in the first quarter and did not return.

— Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr suffered a head injury in the second quarter. He didn’t return to the game, but the senior did come back to the sideline to act as an extra coach.

— Taylor became the first running back in college football history to go over 6,000 rushing yards in his first three years. He’s now got 6,080 yards in his career.

— Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the Big Ten Most Valuable Player. He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Inside the Numbers

14 — That was the lead Wisconsin had at the half. It’s the second time the Badgers have blown a 14-point halftime lead in a Big Ten title game. It also happened against Penn State in 2016.

2-4 — That Wisconsin’s record in Big Ten title games. The Badgers have now lost four straight since beating Michigan State and Nebraska in the first two championship games.

122 — That’s how many yards receiving Quintez Cephus had. It’s his third career 100-yard game and his second straight.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (10-3, 7-2) will now await its bowl destination. It will be decided Sunday by the College Football Playoff committee. The most likely options are the Rose Bowl against Oregon or the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

