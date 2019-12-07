The Milwaukee “one day at a time” Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks led by as many as 41 points on Friday night.

They didn’t dismantle a team whose record was significantly below .500. Or a team who was on the verge of firing their head coach. It wasn’t even a team mailing it in for the evening and resting their best players.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks beat a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverly and the 16-6 Los Angeles Clippers. It’s Milwaukee’s 14th win in a row. They haven’t lost since Friday, Nov. 8.

But, unless you know that they’re the hottest team in basketball, you legitimately can’t tell. Not by their actions, or the things they say in interviews, or their style of play.

“It’s just about what did we just do tonight and how can we take that going forward,” head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Any of the other stuff that’s surrounding us is kind of irrelevant to be honest with you. We don’t talk about it, we don’t think about it.

“We talk about our routines, what we do everyday, blah blah blah.”

Just about every player on the Bucks team has been asked about the streak in one way or another over the past week, and they are all on the same page.

If you’re a fan of the NFL, just know that Bill Belichick would be proud.

“It’s a regular win,” Eric Bledsoe said afterwards. “You got to move on to the next game. Focus on (Orlando) Magic on Monday.”

Any team achieving this amount of success should have serious appeal, and despite tonight’s marquee game not being televised nationally, the country is definitely catching wind of their hot start. Most analysts would cast an MVP vote for Giannis Antetokounmpo is the polls closed today.

“It’s part of the season, it’s just one game,” Khris Middleton said. “A big game. Great test against a great team in the Western Conference, but at the end of the day it’s just one game. We play Monday next and we have to get ready for that one.”

Maybe it’s because it’s the first few weeks of December and the NBA is a long season. Bledsoe did say later that this team will “take their lumps” this year and will have to learn to bounce back. Or maybe it’s because this team had the best record in the league last year, and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before dropping four straight.

Whatever it is, this team seems wired differently.

“I think we realize what we got as a team,” Antetokounmpo said when asked about how focused the locker room is. “It’s not one player’s team, it’s not two player’s team, it’s not three player’s team. It’s a team. We showed that tonight.

“The bench was unbelievable. Khris (Middleton), Brook (Lopez), everybody, Robin (Lopez) everybody that steps on the floor, they played great.

“We have the opportunity to be great this year. We’re just going to take it day-by-day, try to improve and try to get to our goal.”

Related

Comments

comments