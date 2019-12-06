The Swing: Nov. 5, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Swing, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple look back a disappointing three-game stretch for the Badgers, discuss the struggles on 3-pointers and answer your Twitter questions.

2:41 — Wisconsin is ranked 289th in the country from beyond the arc

7:20 — The Badgers and Nate Reuvers really need Micah Potter

14:12 — Sold or not sold

1) Wisconsin will finish the season shooting 35.9% or better from 3

2) Micah Potter will be as big of an addition to the basketball team as Quintez Cephus was to the football team

3) ESPN went over the top with their coverage of Brad Davison.

4) I still believe Wisconsin is a tournament team

26:24 — Twitter questions

