Leg injury ends Wisconsin WR AJ Taylor’s season, two others questionable for Ohio State

AJ Taylor’s career at Wisconsin is done.

The Badgers announced Friday that the senior wide receiver would miss the final two games of the season, including the Big Ten title game against Ohio State. Taylor suffered a right leg injury in the second quarter of Wisconsin’s win at Minnesota last Saturday.

The Kansas City product finished his career with 89 catches for 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 16 rushes for 79 yards. Among his touchdowns was the lone score for the Badgers in their first meeting with the Buckeyes earlier this season.

When Taylor left the game against the Gophers, junior Jack Dunn saw his reps increase. That figures to continue against Ohio State, though sophomore Aron Cruickshank figures to see extra time as well.

Wisconsin’s final status report for the game also included left guard David Moorman and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose. Both were listed as questionable with leg injuries.

Moorman was injured early against Minnesota. He was replaced by sophomore Kayden Lyles.

Wildgoose suffered his injury late in the game against Purdue. Freshman Semar Melvin took his spot with the first-team defense against the Gophers.

