Bucks GM clarifies off-season moves

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst joined David Aldridge and Dave DuFour on the Hoops Adjacent Podcast.

They discussed everything from the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year’s disappointing Eastern Conference Finals and losing Malcolm Brogdon in free agency.

The response that stood out the most was his answer regarding Brogdon, and the decision to sign Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Here is that interaction, and important clarification by Horst.

Question: I was very concerned, Jon, to be honest with you, when (Brogdon) left because I thought he did so many good things for you, but obviosly that deal was done in large part to help you to be able to secure (Middleton) and Brook Lopez long term. What was it about those two guys specifically, both as compliments to Giannis, and individually, that made you feel like we’ve got to make sure we bring these guys back, even if it cost you a very good young player like you had to give up with Malcolm?

Horst: Just to correct you just a little bit, I was proud that in our off-season, leading into free agency and around the draft and just different things that we had done prior to, we were positioned as a franchise to keep (Brogdon) and those guys. Had we decided that was the best basketball fit, the best culture fit, the best overall decision, we were in position to do that. We were able to do that.

Ultimately with Malcolm, who is a very good player and is a loss there no doubt, playing extremely well for Indiana, we took the bet and took the position that we could do better for our team with the opportunity of minutes and the opportunity of resources going forward and that we could turn Malcolm into something that we like more, value to our team than we thought his perspective market would be.

So, I am happy in that situation that Malcolm was worked out really well for Indiana, and I know that he’s happy and they’re happy. And I think so far that we are too. Actually feels like a win-win for me, which is a good thing.

