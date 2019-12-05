Brewers trade for catcher Narváez

“David Stearns, DO SOMETHING, ANYTHING!”

In essence, that’s the message Milwaukee Brewers fans have been shouting across their keyboards for the last 48 hours.

Advertisement

Thursday morning, their tunes changed slightly as reports surfaced that general manager Stearns was nearing a deal with the Seattle Mariners for catcher Omar Narváez.

Luckily, for his own peace of mind, Stearns doesn’t interact with fans via social media. But the resounding response to this trade seems rather favorable.

Milwaukee released a statement officially announcing the acquisition.

“Omar has established himself as one of the best offensive catchers in the game,” said Stearns. “We believe his bat will give us an impactful left-handed presence in our lineup.”

The left-handed batter is 27 years old and his contract is team controlled until the 2023 off-season. He hit .278 with 27 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mariners in 2019.

Next season he is set to make $2.9 million.

The Crew will also confirmed that they’ll send pitcher Adam Hill to Seattle in return.

Replacing Yasmani Grandal, especially defensively, is no easy task but the addition of Narváez is a step in the right direction. He’ll have the entire off-season and all of spring training to work with Charlie Greene, the team’s catching coordinator.

Manny Piña, David Freitas and Jacob Nottingham, all right handed, are the other catchers listed on the Brewers active roster.

Farewells

As Milwaukee welcomes new facers to town, former players have posted goodbye messages to their social media accounts.

Travis Show and Jimmy Nelson were two of five players non-tendered this past week.

Zach Davies’ wife, Megan, posted an emotional departure from the city as well.

The list of Brewers departures this off-season is seemingly a mile long and include Eric Thames, Chase Anderson, Alex Claudio, and Junior Guerra.

Comments

comments