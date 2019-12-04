Guard Josh Sitton to officially retire as a member of the Packers

Three years after his surprise release, Josh Sitton is returning to Green Bay.

The team announced Wednesday that the former All-Pro guard will retire as a member of the Packers this Friday. He will also apparently be in attendance at the game against Washington Sunday, as another former Packers guard, TJ Lang, tweeted.

I sure am excited to be back at @LambeauField this weekend with this guy. @packers pic.twitter.com/xgW1UlbJPJ — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 4, 2019

A fourth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Sitton went to four Pro Bowls, including three with the Packers. He was also a second-team All-Pro three times with the club. Sitton started 13 playoff games for Green Bay, including all four during the team’s run to the Super Bowl XLV title in 2010.

Sitton was released by former Packers general manager Ted Thompson just days before the start of the regular season in 2016. He eventually signed with the Chicago Bears, playing two years there and earning a Pro Bowl nod in his first season. Sitton then signed with Miami prior to the 2018 season but played in just one game before being put on injured reserve.

The Central Florida product will speak with the media Friday.

