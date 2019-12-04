Giannis continues to ‘let it fly’

Before the Milwaukee Bucks took the floor against the New York Knicks on Monday, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s continued struggles from the free throw line.

The questions wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. Antetokounmpo shot nearly 73 percent from the line last year, so it was a little surprising that he was hovering near 60 to start the 2019 season.

Budenholzer politely brushed off the question. Stating the usual, “he works his butt off,” and “no one works harder,” than the MVP. All true statements in coach’s eyes. Antetokounmpo repeatedly puts in extra work before and after practices.

Next time you’re enjoying a halftime show at Fiserv Forum, right around when the clock says seven minutes, look at the baskets, there’s a good chance he’s out there shooting. Even if the mid-game concert required dimmed lights. Giannis is often out there going through his free throw, followed by three point, routine.

In his last 50 minutes of game action, Antetokounmpo shot 22-of-35 from the floor, 7-of-12 from three and 13-of-20 from the free throw line.

That’s 63, 58 and 65 percent respectively.

Steady improvements, notably from distance and from the line.

During the Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, he missed his first two from the charity stripe. Then rattled off seven straight.

Earlier this season he credited the Milwaukee crowd for giving him “extra juice” at the free throw line when they gave an exaggerated cheer after he connected on a pair.

It’s not a perfect science. Some nights he’ll be hot from outside the paint, other nights it’ll be a struggle. But, the hard work that is consistently put in is starting to be showcased.

Don’t forget, this is also a a player who averaged 24 minutes and less than seven points as a rookie. Six years later he was the MVP. Do you really want to bet against his meteoric improvement?

