Badgers fall to NC State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Wisconsin has lost three-straight non-conference games for just the third time in the last 20 seasons.

The Badgers fell 69-54 at NC State Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, dropping Wisconsin to 10-11 all-time. It also left the team 4-4 on the year.

Despite struggling with turnovers and a slow start offensively, the Badgers led 30-29 before Markell Johnson banked in a 3-pointer from half court to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half. Wisconsin would not lead again, as the Wolfpack used a 19-8 run to open the second half.

Junior Aleem Ford led Wisconsin with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Kobe King added 11 points, while freshman Tyler Wahl gave UW some nice minutes off the bench with 5 points and 8 rebounds before foul trouble sidelined him.

Outside shooting continued to be an issue for Wisconsin. The Badgers went just 5-for-23 on 3-pointers (22.7-percent) and are now 14-for-76 (18.4-percent) in their last three games. The club also didn’t help itself at the free throw line, where it went 7 of 15.

NC State was paced by sophomore Jericole Hellems career-high 21 points. Senior CJ Bryce had 11 points off the bench. The Wolfpack shot 48.2-percent from the field, the best any team has done against the Badgers this season.

Wisconsin will now head home to open Big Ten play with a visit from unbeaten Indiana on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

