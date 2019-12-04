7 Badgers earn All-Big Ten offensive honors

A day after Wisconsin’s defense saw seven players earn All-Big Ten recognition, the focus shifted to the offensive side of the ball.

As you’d expect, juniors Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz led the way for the Badgers.

For a third-straight year, Taylor was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after accounting for 1,962 total yards and 25 touchdowns. He was also named the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year for the second time in his career, becoming the third running back to win it multiple times.

No surprise here…🔥@BadgerFootball RB @JayT23 is the B1G RB of the Year. Here's his body of work: pic.twitter.com/fuga4ODzLF — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 4, 2019

Biadasz was also a consensus All-Big Ten first-team pick, the second time in his three years he’s done that. He was a consensus third-team selection as a freshman.

GOAT 🐐? Nahhh, he's even better… He's Badger 🦡️ Congratulations to the man who 1000% deserves the nickname "Badger": @TylerBiadasz pic.twitter.com/kS6MFnRO6C — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, left tackle Cole Van Lanen was a second-team pick by the media and an honorable mention selection by the coaches. Also earning honorable mention were right tackle Logan Bruss (consensus), wide receiver Quintez Cephus (consensus), tight end Jake Ferguson (consensus) and quarterback Jack Coan (media).

All the honorees helped Wisconsin’s offense bounce back after a rough 2018. The Badgers currently rank second in the Big Ten and 16th in the country in scoring, averaging 35.8 points per game. That would be the third-highest average in school history. They are also averaging 442.6 yards per game, a number that would rank sixth in school history.

Like it did on defense, Ohio State saw the most players picked with 11. That included quarterback Justin Fields being named the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.

The 2019 All-Big Ten Offense First Teams as selected by #B1GFootball coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/VwthErJWAz — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019

The 2019 All-Big Ten Offense Second Teams as selected by #B1GFootball coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/oVDNkZd1ta — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019

The 2019 All-Big Ten Offense Third Teams as selected by #B1GFootball coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/19NSEF6JmL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019

