All-Big Ten defensive teams announced

Wisconsin went 10-2 in the regular season and won the Big Ten West. On Tuesday, the Badgers started seeing some honors come their way for that effort.

The conference announced its defensive awards and linebacker Zack Baun and Chris Orr led the way. Baun earned consensus first-team recognition, while Orr was named a consensus second-team pick. It’s the first all-conference honors for the seniors.

Advertisement

THIS MAN. Showin' out in his senior season and led the defense to be one of the best in the country. Congratulations @zackbizzaun!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8JvGsLTNfM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 3, 2019

The pair finished tied for second in the Big Ten with 11.5 sacks each. It’s just the second time Wisconsin has had two guys reach a double-digit number of sacks in the same season. Baun’s 18.5 tackles for loss ranked No. 2 in the conference and No. 8 in the country.

Five Badgers were named honorable mention. Safety Eric Burrell, cornerback Faion Hicks and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk were all consensus picks. Defensive end Matt Henningsen was chosen by the coaches and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was picked by the media.

Special teams awards were also announced and sophomore Aron Cruickshank was a consensus second-team pick as a returner.

Ohio State dominated the all-conference teams, placing four players on the first-team alone. Defensive end Chase Young also took home the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 2019 All-Big Ten Defense teams as selected by #B1GFootball media. pic.twitter.com/y6pIdmmeQY — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019

The awards on the offensive side of the ball will be announced Wednesday.

Related

Comments

comments