Packers cut one return man, reportedly claim another

The Green Bay Packers appear to be changing out return men.

It was reported by NFL Network that the team had claimed running back Tyler Ervin off of waivers Monday afternoon. He was just cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he hadn’t played since Week 8.

The #Packers claimed former #Jaguars RB Tyler Ervin, source said. An interesting addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2019

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ervin spent his first three years with the Houston Texans. He was mainly a return man, averaging 8.9 yards per return on punts and 21.0 yards per return on kickoffs.

Though the Packers haven’t announced that acquisition, they did reveal they’d cut cornerback Tremon Smith. He’s served as the club’s return man in six games this season, averaging 23.3 yards per return on kickoffs.

But he, like the rest of Green Bay’s returners, has had zero success on punt returns. So far this year, the Packers have -8 return yards. The record for fewest punt return yards in a season is 77. No other team this year has fewer than 90 yards.

Despite the return struggles, Green Bay is 9-3 and sitting in first place in the NFC North. The Packers will host Washington this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

