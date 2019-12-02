Moose signs with Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers roster will look significantly different next season.

Former third baseman Mike Moustakas has reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds. The deal is worth $64 million.

Mike Moustakas has reportedly agreed to a 4-year contract with the @Reds 📝 The #MLBTonight crew breaks down the deal. pic.twitter.com/bvrL4J0FM2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2019

This off-season alone, the Brewers watched three of their free agents sign four-year deals elsewhere. Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed with the Chicago White Sox for $84 million, and pitcher Drew Pomeranz will make $34 million with the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee did reach a pre-arbitration agreement with shortstop Orlando Arcia, he’ll earn $2.2 million with the club in 2020.

So, Orlando Arcia remains with #Brewers, for now. Had been projected to make about $2.7 million in arbitration. https://t.co/rJlglpM41c — Tom (@Haudricourt) December 3, 2019

Moustakas undoubtedly made an impact during his time with Milwaukee, hitting 35 home runs last season.

Here’s a Twitter video reliving some of the “going, going, gone” moments.

For all you @Reds fans out there: All 35 of Mike Moustakas's | @Mooose_8 | HRs in under 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iemIiNVHc3 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) December 2, 2019

