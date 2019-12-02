Moose signs with Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers roster will look significantly different next season.

Former third baseman Mike Moustakas has reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds. The deal is worth $64 million.

Advertisement

This off-season alone, the Brewers watched three of their free agents sign four-year deals elsewhere. Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed with the Chicago White Sox for $84 million, and pitcher Drew Pomeranz will make $34 million with the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee did reach a pre-arbitration agreement with shortstop Orlando Arcia, he’ll earn $2.2 million with the club in 2020.

Moustakas undoubtedly made an impact during his time with Milwaukee, hitting 35 home runs last season.

Here’s a Twitter video reliving some of the “going, going, gone” moments.

Comments

comments