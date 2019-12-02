Brewers tender Hader, Kenbel and others

It was a busy day for the Milwaukee Brewers and general manager David Stearns.

The team had until 7 pm CST to officially tender contracts to eligible players, or non-tender them, allowing them to become free agents.

Advertisement

Shortstop Orlando Arcia agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2.2 million.

The Brewers also opted to tender and bring back pitchers Brent Suter, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel along with outfielder Ben Gamel. Gamel is on a one-year agreement.

Infielders Travis Shaw and Tyler Saladino along with pitchers Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra and Jimmy Nelson were all non-tendered and are now free agents.

Comments

comments