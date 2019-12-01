Badgers overcome early deficit, beat Michigan in series opener

BY: Mike Becker

MADISON | The Wisconsin Badgers notched an impressive come from behind victory against Big Ten rival Michigan on Saturday night at the Kohl Center. Michigan tallied two power play goals, one in the first period and another early in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

Midway through the second period freshman Dylan Holloway sniped a shot passed the Michigan goalie blocker side after a nice feed from junior Linus Weissbach. With two minutes remaining in the second frame, captain Wyatt Kalynuk scored the game-tying goal, with an assist from junior Ty Pelton-Byce. The goal was the third of the year for Kalynuk. The teams went to the locker room at the second intermission tied 2-2.

Just after the 13 minute mark of the third period sophomore K’Andre Miller was credited with a goal on a fortunate bounce that went off of a Michigan defender and found its way into the back of the net, giving Wisconsin a 3-2 lead. Pelton-Byce was credited with an assist, giving him two helpers on the evening. Wisconsin was able to fend off an aggressive Michigan attack with the goalie pulled late in the game as the game ended at 3-2.

Coach Tony Granato and the Badgers will look to finish off the sweep Sunday night in the series finale. Face-off is set for 4 p.m.

