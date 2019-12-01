Aaron Rodgers throws 4 touchdowns, Packers beat Giants 31-13

Coming off their worst performance of the year, the Green Bay Packers bounced back with a 31-13 win at the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.

After throwing for the second-fewest yards in a game he started and finished against San Francisco, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those went to Davante Adams, who finished with six catches for 64 yards. Allen Lazard also contributed in a big way, catching a 43-yard strike from Rodgers for a score and ending up with three catches for 103 yards.

Jamaal Williams led what was largely an ineffective run game. He had 41 yards on 10 carries, but Aaron Jones averaged just 1.6 yards on his 11 touches. As a team, Green Bay finished with 79 yards on the ground.

Defensively, the Packers held a beat up Giants offense to just 13 points, the fewest they’ve allowed since the season opener against the Bears. They also came down with three of Daniel Jones’ passes.

The win left Green Bay at 9-3, a 1/2 game up on the Minnesota Vikings for first in the NFC North. They play at Seattle on Monday Night Football.

The Packers will now head back home to face the Washington Redskins next Sunday at Lambeau Field.

