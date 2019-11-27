Stearns addresses trade of Grisham and Davies

The Milwaukee Brewers officially announced their multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres.

General manager David Stearns dealt outfielder Trent Grisham and starting pitcher Zach Davies and in exchange two young controllable, pre-arbitration players.

Luis Urias played second base, but can move around to shortstop and possibly third base for Milwaukee. He’s 22-years old and was listed at the 16th best MLB prospect in January of 2019. In 83 MLB appearances he has six home runs, 29 RBI and hit .221.

Eric Lauer is a former first-round draft pick (2016) who was San Diego’s opening day starter last season and posted a 4.45 ERA for the season. The lefty is only 24 years old who reportedly has a full arsenal of pitchers but specializes in fastballs and cutters.

The aftermath

Stearns met with members of the media following the announcement of the trade and took time to explain some of the long term outlook for the team.

Via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Stearns didn’t mince words when discussing trading Trent Grisham.

“I want to make this clear, this is not a trade designed to move Trent Grisham,” Stearns said. “This is a trade designed to get multiple players that we’re very excited about.

“Trent is a good Major League player. The play I’ll remember Trent by is the leadoff homer in Miami the first game after Christian (Yelich) got hurt. That’s the play I’m going to remember. There’s no way we get to the playoffs without Trent Grisham. Until today I fully expected him to be a big part of this organization going forward.”

If you remember, a Grisham error against the Washington Nationals allowed them to take the lead in the playoffs.

Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Stearns was very open about the production of their shortstop position last season as well.

““We did not have good shortstop production last year,” he said. “We have been open about that. For us to ultimately do what we want to do and be the type of team we want to be, production from that position needs to improve.”

For those wondering if this trade has an impact on Keston Hiura at second base.

For those who asked about possible position change for Keston Hiura, #Brewers GM David Stearns said, "We still view Keston as our second baseman.” — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 27, 2019

Former Brewers on the move

Former Brewers relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz signed a 4-year contract with the Padres, who obviously had a busy day. The deal will reportedly pay out a total of $34 million.

First baseman, and former all-star, Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Infielder Jonathan Villar was placed on waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

