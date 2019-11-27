Packers reportedly claim veteran tackle

Green Bay attempted to help its offensive line depth Wednesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers claimed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer. The veteran was waived off the reserve/retired list by the New England Patriots on Tuesday with hopes of catching on with another team.

Source: The #Packers claimed formerly retired #Patriots OT Jared Veldheer. He’s back and some insurance for injured Bryan Bulaga. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2019

Veldheer signed with New England last March but retired after just one day of OTAs due to a hip injury. He is apparently now healthy enough to at least try to make a comeback.

A third-round pick in the 2010 draft by Oakland, Veldheer has played in 118 games with 113 starts in his career. He spent four years with the Raiders, four years with Arizona and last season with Denver. The 32-year-old has played left and right tackle during his career.

The Packers are a bit thin at the tackle position, especially with the injury to veteran Bryan Bulaga. Though coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t rule him out for this week’s game at the Giants, it is expected that the right tackle will miss at least this Sunday with a knee injury. His replacement against San Francisco, Alex Light, did not play well, though the same could be said for the entire offensive unit.

LaFleur said Wednesday that they will get their best five offensive linemen on the field regardless of position and didn’t rule out using right guard Billy Turner at right tackle.

Velheer is still on the injured/reserve list, so the Packers don’t need to make a corresponding move to add him to the roster just yet.

