Poor shooting, turnovers lead to another ugly Wisconsin loss

Wisconsin’s two games in Brooklyn this week went about as bad as they could have.

A day after falling to Richmond in the semifinals of the Legends Classic, the Badgers followed it up with a 59-50 loss to New Mexico in the consolation game.

Advertisement

The issues that burned the Badgers on Monday night — shooting and turnovers — were once again a problem. Wisconsin shot just 34-percent (18 of 53), including an ugly 7.7-percent (2 of 26) from 3-point range. It’s the Badgers worst shooting effort from the beyond the arc since hitting 7.7-percent against Penn in the 2003 season opener. Over the two days in Brooklyn, coach Greg Gard’s club was 9-for-53 from beyond the arc.

If you’re going to shoot that poorly, you better not give away chances. But that’s exactly was the Badgers did. They had 14 turnovers, including nine from juniors Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford combined. The sloppiness comes a year after Wisconsin finished fifth in the country in fewest turnovers.

Reuvers, who fouled out, led the Badgers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while junior D’Mitrik Trice had 11 points and 7 rebounds. After scoring in double figures in four of the first five games of the season, junior Brad Davison had a total of 7 points in the two games in Brooklyn.

The Lobos got scoring from a number of places, with four guys hitting double figures. Jaquan Lyle led the way with 14 points.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to 4-3 on the season. The club will be back in action next Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at NC State.

Related

Comments

comments