Khris Middleton will play on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks all-star Khris Middleton will return to the court on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

He has been out since Nov. 10 after suffering a thigh contusion against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I’m feeling great this last week or two,” Middleton said. “Talked to (Budenholzer), talked to the training staff, they’re going to let me go tomorrow.”

On Monday, head coach Mike Budenholzer alluded to the idea that Middleton could be ahead of schedule in his recovery. At practice on Tuesday, he was seen running drills against members of the training staff and teammates Pat Connaughton and Cam Reynolds.

“From the start it was 3-4 weeks,” he added. “Just with how bad the bruise was, the swelling and the leg and what not. It went down pretty fast. Did a lot of great work with the training staff and was able to get in the weight room and test things out.

“These last couple days on the court and it’s been going well.”

Before the injury Middleton was averaging 18.5 points per game, as well as nearly six rebounds and three assists.

“Very happy and excited to have him,” Budenholzer said. “He’s obviously a huge part of what we do. It’s always good when it’s shorter or less (time).”

Although the team hasn’t lost since he’s been out, they’re in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, Giannis Antetokounmpo has said on numerous occasions that they’re anxiously awaiting his return to the floor.

“To have a good team without Khris, that’s really impressive,” Antetokounmpo said after their most recent win over Utah.

“But I can’t wait for him to come back, I’m not going to lie to you.”

