Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates

Ersan Ilyasova is back for the Milwaukee Bucks and expects to resume his normal role during Monday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

He missed Saturday’s game against Detroit with a heel injury. DJ Wilson filled in for a majority of his backup minutes.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer did announce that backup point guard George Hill will miss the game with back soreness.

“We’re hoping that giving him today off will help put it where he’s fine and good to go short term, where it’s not something that is nagging or more,” Budenholzer said. “I think he has kind of just managing and dealing with it probably for longer than he’s told us, because he’s George Hill and wants to play and is never hurt.

“I think today it’s just bad enough where it’s the right thing for him to take a day.”

In regards to the anticipated return of all-star Khris Middleton, Budenholzer sounded optimistic about his recovery.

The thigh injury suffered against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 10 is expected to keep him out 3-4 weeks from that date.

“He’s making great progress. He’s had some contact, he’s had some five-on-five,” coach said. “He had some this morning and we’ll see how he responds.

“I think I’m safe to say that he’s for sure on the timeline, if not ahead. So that’s a huge positive.”

