Giannis “Fifty” Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks locker room on Monday night carrying a pair of his younger brother’s shoes in his right hand.

A pair of blue Nike Zoom Freak 1’s.

“I just gave them to my brother,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters asking about the handoff. “He was really excited. He told me ‘I want your shoes’ and I’m like, ‘you can have them.’

“Big bro. Whatever big bro says happens. That’s it.”

This wasn’t just an average pair of sneakers. Less than an hour earlier, Giannis walked off the court at Fiserv Forum having scored 50 points in those shoes. If it was a playoff game, those kicks may have been on their way to Springfield, Mass. and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The number 50 doesn’t remotely tell the entire story, though.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had six assists without committing a single turnover.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th player to record 50 points, 10 rebounds & 0 turnovers in a game since turnovers became official in 1977-78. He joins Carmelo Anthony, Michael Jordan (2x), and Moses Malone. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 26, 2019

“The ball is in his hand so much, that’s impressive,” head coach Mike Budenholzer said about the stat line. “Fifty is a lot. That’s pretty rare. I don’t remember anyone ever having 50 and no turnovers.

“It’s just a great great effort by him.”

Antetokounmpo didn’t really address the individual numbers. He acknowledged that it was the only the second time in his career where he scored 50, but other than that, he was focused on the win.

“We were down in the second quarter, we were down in the third quarter,” Antetokounmpo said on the game itself. “We kept making runs and we were coming back and we were defending and knocking down shots. That’s what I see.

“At the end of the day, all that matters is winning.”

The Bucks are currently on an eight-game winning streak, the longest for the franchise since 2002.

