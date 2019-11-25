Badgers fall to Richmond in Legends Classic

Wisconsin scored just five points in roughly the final 10 minutes of the game and lost to Richmond 62-52 in the semifinals of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn Monday night.

With 9:56 left in the game, Nate Reuvers hit a pair of free throws to give the Badgers a 47-45 lead on the Spiders. But Wisconsin would miss nine of its final 10 shots and turn the ball over four times as coach Greg Gard’s club fell for a second time this year on a neutral court.

Wisconsin’s shooting woes were a game-long issue. The Badgers were just 7-for-27 from beyond the arc and shot just 34-percent for the game. That included Aleem Ford, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combining to go just 4 of 21 from the field and 2-for-13 on 3-pointers.

The Badgers also couldn’t get out of their own way, turning the ball over 15 times. That was a season-high and they are now averaging 12.3 on the year. After having just five games with 13 or more turnovers all of last season, they have done it three times in six games.

Reuvers finished with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Kobe King was the only other player in double figures with 10 points.

Richmond got a game-high 19 points from Blake Francis, while Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin will play the loser of New Mexico and Auburn on Tuesday afternoon at Barclays Center. Tip is at 4 p.m.

