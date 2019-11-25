49ers 37, Packers 8: 2-minute drill

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In a matchup that supposedly featured the top two teams in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers whipped the Green Bay Packers 37-8 Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense: TE George Kittle

After missing two games, San Francisco’s All-Pro tight end returned and dominated. He had six catches for 129 yards and he made the biggest play of the night. After the Packers had cut the 49ers lead to 23-8 with a few minutes left in the third quarter, San Francisco had an answer. Kittle got cornerback Kevin King all kinds of turned around and hauled in a 61-yard touchdown from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It proved to be the dagger.

Defense: LB Fred Warner

If it seemed like Warner was in on every tackle, well, he almost was. He led the 49ers with 11, but it was his first that proved to be the biggest of the game. The Packers faced third down on their first drive. Warner came free late and sacked Aaron Rodgers, causing the quarterback to fumble. The 49ers recovered and scored on the very next play. It was just the beginning of what was a long night for Rodgers, who was sacked five times.

Best tweets

NEVER FORGET: #Packers 13-play scoring drive was set up by Tremon Smith’s punt return of -2 yards. Would it have happened without Smith’s return? We simply don’t know. — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) November 25, 2019

It’s weird how the packers seem to not be able to travel west… — Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 25, 2019

Best quote

Wide receiver Davante Adams was asked whether this week showed how big of gulf there is between the Packers and 49ers:

“One week you guys are saying we’re rolling and one week you’re saying we’re terrible. We can’t please the outside. We just have to figure out what works for us, move the ball and score points. We’ve been doing that pretty consistently over the last month and a half. Today we didn’t do that, so now we suck, apparently. But we’ll take a look in the mirror, we’ll fix it and we’ll come back ready to go.”

In Case You Missed It

— Adams was called for taunting after a first down catch and run. He disagreed with the penalty.

“That’s just some college stuff. I’ve never seen a flag get thrown over what I did. I bumped chests with the dude but this is the league. I’ve gotten much worse done to me without a flag.”

— Right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a knee injury on the third drive of the game and did not return.

— For a second time this year, Rodgers did not finish the game due to the team getting blown out. He also left the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup Tim Boyle came in and led one drive. He finished 3-of-4 for 15 yards.

— Tight end Robert Tonyan played for the first time since Week 5 against Dallas. He had two catches for 8 yards.

Inside the Numbers

1 — That’s how many first downs the Packers converted on the night. They were just 1-for-15 on the night. Their first conversion didn’t come until the final drive of the night.

104 — That’s how many yards Rodgers threw for on the night. It was the second-fewest in a game he started and played into the fourth quarter of.

3.15 — That was Rodgers yards per attempt — the fewest in a game he’s started.

10 — That’s how many sacks Za’Darius Smith has this year. The Packers outside linebacker had 1.5 sacks on Sunday. It’s the first time he’s had a double-digit number of sacks in his career.

63-19 — That’s what the Packers have been outscored by in games in the Pacific Time Zone. In every other time zone, Green Bay is outscoring teams 239 to 179.

What’s Next

Green Bay (8-3) will travel to New York to face the Giants (2-9) next Sunday at Met Life Stadium.

