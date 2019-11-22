Packers: Knee injury ends Cole Madison’s season

Green Bay’s depth along the offensive line took a bit of a hit this week.

Coach Matt LaFleur said that guard Cole Madison suffered an injury in practice Thursday that will end his season.

“It’s a pretty significant injury. My heart breaks for him,” LaFleur said. “He comes to work every day. He works hard and he’s getting better. It’s just one of those bad injuries.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Madison tore an ACL in one of his knees.

#Packers OL Cole Madison tore his ACL during practice this week and is out for the season, source said. Coach Matt LaFleur described it as significant and said his heart breaks for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2019

Madison missed his entire rookie season in 2018 while processing the suicide death of a college teammate at Washington State. He returned to the team in July and played well enough to make the opening day roster. Though healthy all year, he was inactive for all 10 games this season.

