Wisconsin 88, UW-Green Bay 70: Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin got 19 points from Nate Reuvers and five others scored in double figures to help the Badgers to a 88-70 win Thursday night over UW-Green Bay at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Brad Davison

Despite an ankle injury that limited him to nine minutes in the second half, Davison finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. The junior has now scored in double figures in four of Wisconsin’s five games, and he’s hitting 53.8 percent from beyond the arc in his last three contests.

The good: D’Mitrik Trice

The junior filled the stat sheet Thursday night. He had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover in 32 minutes. The assist number tied a career-high and his plus-minus of +21 was second on the team only to Davison’s +25.

The not so good: Second-half defense

The Badgers allowed Green Bay to shoot 53.3-percent in the second half and a lot of the baskets were around the rim. Coach Greg Gard said the Phoenix, with their small lineups, were able to confuse Wisconsin at times and speed them up to help force six turnovers. Green Bay had 41 points after the half, the most the Badgers have allowed in a single half this year.

Stat of the Game: 15-for-31

That was Wisconsin from the 3-point line on the night. For a second-straight game, seven different Badgers hit from the outside, including Davison and Trice hitting three each. The 15 are the fourth-most in a single game in UW history.

Video of the Game:

Turn us up, T-W A H L‼️@tjwahl01 with the backdoor cut and dunk! Ty's got 5pts and 3reb.#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/ZyCJN0Mgyp — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 22, 2019

What they said:

Prior to the game it was announced that junior Micah Potter’s final appeal to the NCAA was denied. It means he will miss the rest of the first semester and not be eligible to play until late December.

Gard was not happy about the decision and took the NCAA’s decision makers to task during his postgame press conference:

Audio courtesy of BadgerBlitz.com’s Jake Kocorowski

In Case You Missed It

— Trevor Anderson played his freshman season at UW-Green Bay before transferring to Wisconsin prior to last season. In his first game against his former team, the junior had three rebounds in nine minutes.

— Former Wisconsin forward Brian Butch is now working for the Big Ten Network. Thursday marked the first time he provided color commentary for a Badgers game at the Kohl Center.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (4-1) will head to Brooklyn to play in the Legends Classic next week. The Badgers first game will be against Richmond (3-0) on Tuesday. They will face Auburn or New Mexico in their second game.

