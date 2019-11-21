Milwaukee Brewers “tried” to re-sign Grandal

Yasmani Grandal will earn $18.25 million per year for the next four seasons.

The Chicago White Sox announced via Twitter that they’ve signed the former Milwaukee Brewers catcher as a free agent.

Advertisement

Grandal hit 28 home runs and had 77 RBI in 2019, helping Milwaukee reach the post-season during his lone year with the ball club.

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a four-year, $73-million contract with free agent All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal (@YazmanianDVL08). Under terms of the agreement, Grandal will receive $18.25 million per year from 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/dczzZo8UTE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 21, 2019

MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that the team tried to re-sign him during free agency but couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Brewers made an attempt at re-signing Yasmani Grandal, extending multiple offers during free agency, according to sources. In the end, four years, $73 million was out of their price range. Said one source: “We tried.” — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 21, 2019

ESPN’s Jeff Passan added that the four-year, $73 million deal is the largest in White Sox history.

Yasmani Grandal is headed to the Chicago White Sox on a four-year, $73 million deal. That's the biggest contract in the history of the franchise. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2019

Currently there are three catchers on the Brewers’ roster. Manny Pina is the most familiar name, having played in Milwaukee for the past four seasons. Jacob Nottingham and David Freitas made appearances last season as well.

This off-season, the Brewers have traded pitcher Chase Anderson, released Eric Thames and lost a bidding war for Grandal.

Anderson would have made $8.5 million in Milwaukee next season, Thames $7.5 million and Grandal played last year on a one-year $18 million deal. The math isn’t exactly black and white, but on the surface level that adds up to $34 million, between three players, off of the 2020 books.

The annual “MLB Hot Stove” of free agent signings doesn’t even have the gas line connected yet. There is still plenty of time for Milwaukee to make a splash signing and shore up some visible holes in their roster.

Related

Comments

comments