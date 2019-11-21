Milwaukee Brewers “tried” to re-sign Grandal

Yasmani Grandal will earn $18.25 million per year for the next four seasons.

The Chicago White Sox announced via Twitter that they’ve signed the former Milwaukee Brewers catcher as a free agent.

Grandal hit 28 home runs and had 77 RBI in 2019, helping Milwaukee reach the post-season during his lone year with the ball club.

MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that the team tried to re-sign him during free agency but couldn’t reach an agreement.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan added that the four-year, $73 million deal is the largest in White Sox history.

Currently there are three catchers on the Brewers’ roster. Manny Pina is the most familiar name, having played in Milwaukee for the past four seasons. Jacob Nottingham and David Freitas made appearances last season as well.

This off-season, the Brewers have traded pitcher Chase Anderson, released Eric Thames and lost a bidding war for Grandal.

Anderson would have made $8.5 million in Milwaukee next season, Thames $7.5 million and Grandal played last year on a one-year $18 million deal. The math isn’t exactly black and white, but on the surface level that adds up to $34 million, between three players, off of the 2020 books.

The annual “MLB Hot Stove” of free agent signings doesn’t even have the gas line connected yet. There is still plenty of time for Milwaukee to make a splash signing and shore up some visible holes in their roster.

