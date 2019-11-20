Quick turnaround for Bucks, Lillard-less Blazers are up next

The Milwaukee Bucks will play 11 back-to-back series this season.

Thursday night against the Portland Trailblazers will conclude their second of such sets.

Fortunately for the team, and unfortunate for fans, Portland will be without superstar Damian Lillard as the team has already ruled him out due to injury.

Blazers rule Damian Lillard out for tomorrow’s game in Milwaukee. Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Anfernee Simons questionable. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 20, 2019

Lillard is averaging 28.6 points, seven assists and five rebounds per game this season.

The visitors will have Carmelo Anthony on the roster, however. They signed him this past week after he was out of basketball for nearly an entire calendar year. Anthony scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in his team debut.

Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 30 minutes in the team’s Wednesday night win over the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 33 points on 70 percent shooting. He averages 33 minutes per game.

The Bucks first back-to-back this season started in the eastern time zone (Orlando) as well, followed by a late night flight and ended with a game in Milwaukee. In wins over the Magic and Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 and 36 points respectively, averaging 67 percent from the floor.

Because it’s a matchup against Portland, it’s fitting to enjoy highlights of Antetokounmpo scoring 44 against them in 2017.

