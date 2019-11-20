Christian Yelich graces cover of RBI Baseball 20

Christian Yelich is RBI Baseball 20’s newest cover athlete.

Add it to the list of recognitions he has received, and will continue to achieve since arriving in Milwaukee just two years ago.

Advertisement

The 2018 MVP finished second for the award in 2019, although he played in just 130 games after a fractured knee cap cut his season short.

It’s a little different of a pose than ESPN’s The Body Issue, but the Silver Slugger continues to show his marketability off-the-field.

Recently Yelich has appeared in advertisements for Associated Bank, Sargento Cheese and Chevrolet among others. He’s also a brand ambassador for American Family Insurance and starred in a cameo role in an episode of Magnum PI.

Also featured on the cover are the Milwaukee Brewers newest uniforms. They were released at an event this week and have received rave reviews from fans and players.

Between Yelich, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the trio of Wisconsin MVP’s is representing the state well in their respective sports, and crushing it in the marketing department.

Rodgers is endorsed by State Farm Insurance, a deal that includes a series of commercials feature Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He also teams with Ford Trucks and Adidas.

Antetokounmpo recently launched his first Nike signature shoe and has done work with TCL TV’s and Metro by T-Mobile.

Related

Comments

comments