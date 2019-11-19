The Swing: Nov. 19, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Swing, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple breakdown the win over Marquette, discuss the importance of Brevin Pritzl’s performance, talk about a more aggressive Aleem Ford and answer your Twitter questions.

3:55 — The defensive effort to put the clamps on Markus Howard was overwhelming

Advertisement

11:26 — Sold or not sold

13:26 — Wisconsin is much more difficult to guard this year

20:51 — Will the NCAA do the right thing and make Micah Potter eligible at some point before the first semester ends?

25:03 — Twitter questions

Related

Comments

comments