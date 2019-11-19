The Camp: Nov. 18, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple chat about the Nebraska game, debate Jonathan Taylor’s legacy, disagree on who will win the Big Ten West and answer your Twitter questions.

5:22 — Does Taylor have any shot of earning an invite to the Heisman Trophy presentation?

9:36 — What is Taylor’s legacy at Wisconsin?

15:02 — Sold or not sold

1) Jonathan Taylor will hit the 2,000 yard mark

2) Wisconsin’s defense was overrated

3) Wisconsin will win the Big Ten West

30:05 — Best sound from the postgame media session

38:42 — Twitter questions

47:08 — Jesse recaps his regrettable decision to get a Runza

