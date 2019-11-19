Milwaukee Bucks: Professional Wrestlers?

Andre the Giant was listed at 7-foot-5, 520 lbs.

Other World Wrestling Entertainment superstars such as Kane, The Great Khali and The Big Show were 7-feet tall.

Advertisement

Because they’re at least similar in height, those opponents, in theory, would be a fair fight for Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez.

But never under-estimate the heart of an undrafted free agent now playing in his 11th NBA season.

Before the Bucks took the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Wesley Matthews laid the SMACKDOWN on Lopez.

Chair and all.

.@Bucks went full WWE before the game 😂pic.twitter.com/ZINtwaYPME — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2019

Clearly this team is open to having fun. They’re 10-3 on the young season and have scored over 100 points in every contest.

If every player on his Bucks roster entered the ring, in a winner take all Super Smash Bros. style melee, who wins?

Related

Comments

comments