Two Wisconsin players earn Big Ten awards

Two Wisconsin players were honored for their efforts Saturday in the win at Nebraska.

For an eighth time in his career, Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. He shared the award with Michigan quarterback Shae Patterson.

Advertisement

Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskers, becoming the first player in school history to run for at least 200 yards against the same opponent three times. The junior is also the first FBS player in 25 years to do it.

The eight awards are the second-most behind three players — Ron Dayne, Denard Robinson and JT Barrett — in Big Ten history.

Also earning accolades for his performance was sophomore Aron Cruickshank. He was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. That came after he returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. It was his first career return for a score and the first by the Badgers since 2015.

Cruickshank shared the award with Chris Bergin from Northwestern.

Related

Comments

comments