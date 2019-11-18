Milwaukee Brewers unveil new logo and uniforms

The Milwaukee Brewers don’t care that winter hasn’t even officially started yet, or that it’s pitch black outside by 6 pm.

They’re already excited for the 2020 season, the 50th in team history.

On Monday night, the team hosted an event on Miller Park’s club level to unveil new logos, uniforms and officially ‘play ball’ on a season that will be filled with celebrations, paying tribute to their half-century of existence.

Just the thought of baseball season, wafting in the aroma of a parking lot tailgate and the return of Christian Yelich, is a solid remedy to help power through the cold calendar months ahead.

Legendary Brewers players Cecil Cooper and Rollie Fingers sat in the front row, listening while majority owner Mark Attanasio addressed the crowd.

Also in that VIP row sat Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker and the individual responsible for bringing pro baseball back to Milwaukee 50 years ago, former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig.

“This is an exciting day for the Milwaukee Brewers and our fans as we usher in this next generation of Brewers baseball,” Attanasio said in statement. “As we reflected back on 50 years of the Brewers in Milwaukee, we turned to the past to inform our future.

“Our fans, our city and our state have been the fabric of our franchise since 1970 and they are the inspiration for our new look.”

That look includes four different styles, two for home games and two for road trips.

Veteran Ryan Braun, alongside rookie sensation Keston Hiura and pitchers Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff to modeled the new gear for all to see.

Players got word that the team would revamp their uniforms during last season. Some took advantage of a photo shoot opportunity, including Yelich, who posted his new look to social media.

Attanasio said that the team initially considered changing the uniform during their rebuild of 2015, but he didn’t want new uniforms to appear as marketing ploy to distract from their on-the-field product.

That’s when the plans for a new logo to start the 50th season commenced.

“I was excited about it, I think we all were,” Ryan Braun said after walking the runway. “Something really special and nostalgic about incorporating the history and tradition of the organization and the fanbase itself.

“The ball glove logo goes back to something that our fans created. Something about that is so special and at the same time a new jersey, the new logo is a modern twist on the history and tradition that has become an iconic logo. Something that I am excited about, something that we are all excited about.”

Jacob Faria tweeted out his excitement.

Creator of the original ball-in-glove logo, the late Tom Meindel, was represented by his wife Elaine.

The new edition does feature some subtle edits. For example, the ‘M’ and ‘B’ are now connected above the glove’s webbing, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the city and franchise.

New look. New Crew. 🔥 What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0SOKdUG56Z — MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2019

Selig took the microphone and let the crowd know that of all of his life accomplishments, he was most proud of bringing The Crew to Milwaukee and witnessing the team’s growth and success in the city he adores.

Attanasio pointed out that the Brewers competed for a World Series championship while wearing this logo in 1982 and hopes the team will win the title while wearing the updated version.

Manager Craig Counsell continuously expressed how these uniforms, and this team, will always represent the State of Wisconsin.

Needless to say, this team and their management are all-in on the revamped jersey and the 2020 expectations after two consecutive trips to the post-season.

“We have the privilege to play for the most passionate supporters in the country,” Attanasio added. “Fans that inspire us, and restoring this iconic logo is our way of paying homage to this storied relationship we have with them.”

