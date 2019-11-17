Wisconsin 77, Marquette 61: Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin got six players in double figures on its way to a 77-61 win over Marquette in a battle of in-state rivals Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Brevin Pritzl

Advertisement

The senior guard has had great scoring games before, and he’s had a game where he piled up a double-digit number of rebounds. But he had never done it in the same game. That was until he did it on Sunday against the Golden Eagles. Pritzl was a beast, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Six of those rebounds came on the offensive end, helping the Badgers got 14 second-chance points on the day.

“Brevin’s ability to defend and really rebound got him feeling good about himself,” coach Greg Gard said. “Then, obviously, he was able to make shots.”

Pritzl was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 4 of 6 overall from the floor.

The good: 2nd half defense of Markus Howard

The All-American got his points in the first half, hitting 6 of 12 shots for 16 points. But after the break he came up nearly empty. Howard was 0-for-9 in the second half, finishing with just 18 points on the day.

Juniors D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison were the ones called on to guard him each time down the floor, but they pointed to the help they got in slowing the senior.

“It was a team effort. We know he’s a great, great scorer. He’s one of the best in college basketball, so we knew it was going to take all of us talking and locking in on defense,” Trice said. “Definitely shutting him down and holding him to 6-for-21 is obviously a big accomplishment.”

After shooting 50-percent combined in his first two games against the Badgers, Howard was held to just 26-percent (13 of 50) over the last two years.

The not so good: Foul trouble

For a second-straight game, the Badgers bigs were in foul trouble. Tyler Wahl played just six minutes but picked up four fouls. Aleem Ford was limited to 27 minutes, including just 10 in the second half as he struggled to stay away from fouls. Again, without having Micah Potter available right now, Wisconsin’s front court players have to be more aware and less aggressive.

Stat of the Game: 18-for-20

That was Wisconsin from the free throw line on Sunday. A year ago, the Badgers shot 64.8 percent from the line for the season. So far this year, they are at 81.7 percent.

Best tweets :

Wisconsin is still a BADGER state. You’re welcome for the L. Ya’ll still little brother lol..#OnWisconsin — Jah. (@JTaylored11) November 17, 2019

I like this team. 8 guys who can knock down an open look. That’s tough to defend! — Zak Showalter (@ZShowbball333) November 17, 2019

‼️O U R S T A T E‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/n1WGjC01eL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 17, 2019

Video of the Game:

What they said:

Brad Davison on what Brevin Pritzl gave them

“Energy, toughness, tenacity, putting his face on the ball, going to get it. Things that coach always preaches and our program has been built on. So he was kind of the epitome of that today. He was huge for us.”

In Case You Missed It

— 2020 signees Johnny and Jordan Davis were in attendance. The duo got a big ovation when they were shown on the video board.

— Several times during the game, the Wisconsin student section started chanting, “Where’s the Hausers?” in reference to Sam and Joey Hauser. The duo surprisingly transferred out of Marquette after last year. Many expected the Golden Eagles to be a top-10 team with the pair back. The Badgers were in the running to land them but Joey ended up at Michigan State and Sam at Virginia.

— The win gave the Badgers 300 at the Kohl Center. Their record since the building opened in 1998 is 300-51.

— Coach Greg Gard said afterwards that the teleconference hearing for Micah Potter with the NCAA will take place Thursday.

— Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski took time at the end of his press conference to address the tragedy involving assistant coach Howard Moore that rocked Wisconsin’s program in the offseason.

"What he's done with his kids is incredible." Really classy stuff from @MarquetteMBB coach Steve Wojciechowski, who ended his press conference by sending his condolences and praising Greg Gard & @BadgerMBB for how they've handled the Howard Moore tragedy. #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/akqkTLLlzk — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 17, 2019

What’s next?

Wisconsin (3-1) will host UW-Green Bay (1-2) on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Related

Comments

comments