Wisconsin’s Big Ten West hopes alive following Minnesota loss

Wisconsin’s Big Ten West hopes are alive.

Iowa took down unbeaten Minnesota 23-19 on Saturday afternoon. It dropped the Gophers to 6-1 in the conference, just one game in front of the 5-2 Badgers. It means if both teams win next week — Wisconsin hosts Purdue and Minnesota is at Northwestern — then the final game of the season in Minneapolis will be for the division title and berth in the Big Ten title game.

As you’d imagine, current and former Badgers, along with fans and media, were all talking about the outcome in Iowa City and took to Twitter to show it.

Won’t say this often….but preciate ya Iowa…see you gophers in two weeks! #onwisconsin — BCal (@brian_calhoun2) November 17, 2019

Them boys came through 😂 — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) November 17, 2019

#Badgers chances to head to Indianapolis if they win out after Iowa defeats Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/cOQ3y8b2gK — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 17, 2019

No. 8 Minnesota falls victim to the annual Iowa November takedown. (Technically Iowa was favored.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 17, 2019

The Gophers run into their first L of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/vUfUJHmRek — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 17, 2019

