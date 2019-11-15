Wisconsin hockey hands Notre Dame its first loss of the year

BY: Mike Becker

MADISON — The Wisconsin hockey team pulled the biggest upset of Friday night when the Badgers handed Notre Dame its first loss of the season by a score of 3-0 at the Kohl Center.

Coach Tony Granato’s club came out flying in the first period, bombarding the net with shot after shot. They outshot the Fighting Irish 16-5 in the frame. All that activity paid off 12 minutes into the period, as freshman Cole Caufield found the back of the net for a nation-leading ninth time this season. It allowed Wisconsin to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The two teams played a very even second period with most of the play coming in the neutral zone. Wisconsin tallied their second power play goal of the evening at the 12-minute mark when sophomore Roman Ahcan buried a rebound after an Alex Turcotte slap shot from the blue line. Turcotte was credited with an assist and had two helpers on the evening.

The Badgers entered the third period trying to protect a two-goal lead and maintain a shutout. Wisconsin dominated the period and completely stifled Notre Dame. Junior Linus Weissbach provided the dagger with an empty net goal with 2:40 left in the game. The Badgers outshot the Fighting Irish 35-22 on the night and goalie Daniel Lebedeff earned his second career shutout.

Wisconsin will be looking for a sweep as the two teams face off again Saturday night at the Kohl Center with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

