On this week’s episode of The Swing, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple look back at Wisconsin’s two wins, talk about the latest recruiting haul, discuss Badgers/Marquette and answer your Twitter questions.

:57 — Walt Frickin McGrory

5:00 — That second half shooting effort has to be encouraging

9:51 — Sold or not sold

20:24 — Which is the better team? Marquette or Wisconsin? Which program has the brighter future?

31:48 — Twitter questions

